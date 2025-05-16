Mikel Arteta insists he and sporting director Andrea Berta aligned on targets

Mikel Arteta has insisted he is in full alignment with Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta over the club’s summer transfer targets.

Arsenal are ready to buy a new striker with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak all linked.

Speculation on social media has suggested that Arteta and Berta, who replaced Edu in March, are at loggerheads over which striker to pursue.

Mikel Arteta is happy with recruitment plans (Nick Potts/PA)

But addressing those claims, Arteta said: “Well, if that happens, that means that we cannot explain ourselves well enough, and we are not clear enough on what we want, and I guarantee you that hasn’t happened.

“It didn’t happen in five and a half years with Edu, and I guarantee you it hasn’t happened with Andrea.

“But because they are good to say, ‘Look, Mikel, this is what we need.’ And I say, ‘OK, go and do it.’ And if I don’t, it’s because I will ask many questions. If it is not going to fit, I guarantee it’s not going to fit.

Alexander Isak has been linked with Arsenal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We have learned a lot and some of them (transfers) have worked really well and others have not. So we have to make sure that we make the right calls. But we are all human beings and unfortunately, nobody has got a crystal ball here.

“But Andrea is someone who is very driven, very clear in his ideas, in his vision and how we want to achieve it.”

Arsenal head into the final two matches of the season – starting with Newcastle at the Emirates on Sunday – needing just two points to be assured of Champions League qualification for a third successive term.

However, with their superior goal difference, one point should be enough for Arsenal to secure a top-five finish.

Kai Havertz could be back for the first time since February (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Kai Havertz could make his first appearance since February against Newcastle, who trail Arsenal by just two points, following hamstring surgery which had looked set to rule him out for the campaign.

The Germany international remains Arsenal’s top scorer in the league this season with nine goals.

“We’re going to decide that tomorrow,” said Arteta when asked if Havertz will feature against third-placed Newcastle.

“It’s more if the medical staff, and the doctor especially, give the clearance, and then how Kai actually feels to contribute if he’s required. But we know how important Kai is for us and he looks in great shape.”

Arteta will also take a late call on Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice who both did not feature in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday.