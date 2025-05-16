In-form Aston Villa close on Champions League return with Tottenham victory

Aston Villa moved closer to a Champions League return after a 2-0 victory over Tottenham, who had more than one eye on Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Villa’s memorable run to the quarter-finals of this season’s competition gave them the taste for more and they boosted their hopes with an eighth win from their last nine Premier League games.

This was probably the biggest home banker of the campaign given where Spurs’ focus lay, but Villa made hard work of it, needing second-half goals from Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara to get the job done.

That means, if other results go their way this weekend, a win in their final game of the season at Manchester United would be enough to guarantee Villa a return to the promised land.

Spurs could yet still be in the Champions League next season as well if they can end their trophy drought with Europa League victory over United and boss Ange Postecoglou did nothing to jeopardise that at Villa Park.

The embattled Australian made it clear where his focus was by naming a weakened side, which included a first Premier League start since 2022 for forgotten man Sergio Reguilon.

They never really looked like avoiding a 21st league defeat of a miserable league season, but all roads now lead to Bilbao where history could beckon.

Ezri Konsa fired Villa ahead (Nigel French/PA)

Villa had an early flurry of chances as Ollie Watkins fired straight at Antonin Kinsky and John McGinn fizzed an effort just over.

But Spurs, and Son Heung-min in particular, showed – for a time at least – they were not here just to make the numbers up.

The South Korean is one of the players who is likely to play in Bilbao and he almost opened the scoring when he cut inside and whipped an effort just over the crossbar.

Son was again involved as Spurs went close once more, starting a move that saw Wilson Odobert cleverly flick Mathys Tel’s cross goalwards, but Emiliano Martinez was equal to it, saving with his feet.

It was Kinsky who was then forced into a smart save as he got finger tips to Amadou Onana’s cross that was sneaking into the far post.

Villa came forward with a wave of attacks, with Marco Asensio curling just wide from 20 yards and Konsa heading straight at Kinsky.

Frustrations were growing as the hosts floundered at the start of the second half but the tension was relieved as they finally made the breakthrough just before the hour.

Watkins rose highest from McGinn’s corner and his knockdown was swept home by Konsa.

Boubacar Kamara (right) wrapped things up for Aston Villa (Nigel French/PA)

It was almost 2-0 60 seconds later but Kinsky got down well to keep out Watkins’ effort.

Kamara did kill any jangling nerves in the 73rd minute when he unleashed a fierce low shot that was too hot to handle for Kinsky.

Villa saw it out to end their excellent home campaign with a record-extending 21st match unbeaten in all competitions, with goalkeeper Martinez, who has been linked with a move away, in tears at the end.

For Spurs, it is about going one more match this season without defeat.