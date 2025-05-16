Haseeb Hameed leads by example for Nottinghamshire on day one against Durham

Haseeb Hameed made a brilliant unbeaten 206 as Rothesay County Championship Division One leaders Nottinghamshire reached 407 on the opening day’s action against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

The Nottinghamshire captain faced 241 balls and hit 30 fours and three sixes in a brilliant display before running out of partners, with Durham on two without loss after facing one over before the close.

Archie Vaughan hit an unbeaten 70 to shift momentum in Somerset’s direction against Sussex at Taunton.

The hosts were 187 for five when Tom Banton fell in the 61st over but Vaughan teamed up with Craig Overton, unbeaten on 22 at the close, to tilt things in the hosts’ direction.

James Fuller hit 52 off as many balls in an unbeaten innings as Hampshire totalled 300 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

After the hosts lost openers Rob Yates and Alex Davies to reach the close on 27 for two, the first day appeared to belong to the visitors.

Surrey are on top at home to Yorkshire after bowling out the visitors for 255, and then reaching 42 without loss thanks to Rory Burns and Dom Sibley.

Jonny Bairstow made 89 off just 114 balls and Adam Lyth contributed 55 but Jordan Clark took three wickets for 31 runs as Yorkshire failed to capitalise.

Matthew Waite (73) top-scored as bottom club Worcestershire reached 354 for nine at home to Essex, for whom Matt Critchley took three for 75.

In Division Two, Ian Holland gave leaders Leicestershire the edge at the end of the first day at Lord’s, taking five for 35 as Middlesex were bowled out for 232.

Rishi Patel fell to the final ball of the day to leave the visitors on 22 for one.

Luke Wells’ 141 helped Lancashire have a strong opening day against Derbyshire as they reached 250 for five at stumps.

Ben Aitchison led the resistance for the visitors, taking three for 51, but the hosts will likely look forward to the returning James Anderson’s first involvement in the match on Saturday.

Kent were indebted to Grant Stewart and Chris Benjamin as they recovered from a poor start to reach stumps on 386 for six against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Ajeet Singh Dale ended with four for 97 after helping reduce the visitors to 36 for three and 64 for four, but Stewart reached 173 and Benjamin 82 in an unbroken stand of 249 to turn things around.

Asitha Fernando and Andy Gorvin took three apiece as Northamptonshire slumped from 104 for one to 185 all out in Cardiff. The opening day’s action ended with Glamorgan reaching 82 for three in reply.