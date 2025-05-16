Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo shares ‘positive’ update on Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Taiwo Awoniyi’s outlook is “positive” after he was in an induced coma following emergency surgery on an abdominal surgery.

Awoniyi had two operations to repair serious internal damage after he collided with a post during Sunday’s 2-2 with Leicester and was kept unconscious in order to aid his recovery.

The 27-year-old is now awake and talking with his family, but is set to remain in hospital for the coming days.

Taiwo Awoniyi suffered the injury against Leicester (Jacob King/PA)

However, Nuno hopes the striker may be able to watch the final game of the season against Chelsea next Sunday.

“He went to surgery, surgery went well, thank God,” Nuno explained. “He is under observation now, but he is recovering. We still have to wait for the doctors to allow visits.

“We are concerned but it is positive.

“It has been very difficult because of the concern of the injury, the situation he went through.

“It’s been very difficult, very difficult on us and on everybody, the concern of the injury that he had, the situation that he has been through, it’s been hard on us.

“The information that we have is that at least five days he has to be there under observation, so that everything goes well.

“I’ll try to visit him as soon as possible. He’s in good hands, and the family is there, which is what he really needs – the support there of the family.

“The players are constantly chatting on the groups. We know that he’s well, he just needs time.

“I hope that next week he can join us and be around because he’s a wonderful boy, a wonderful boy, and this season has been so hard on him that he feels so sorry.”

Awoniyi received several minutes of treatment before being allowed to return to action, though he was barely able to walk when he went back on to the pitch.

The extent of his injury was revealed on Monday by the club’s medical staff and he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Evangelos Marinakis confronted Nuno Espirito Santo at full-time (Sky Sports/X/PA Wire)

The situation was the source of owner Evangelos Marinakis’ frustration as the Greek businessman stormed on to the pitch to confront Nuno.

Marinakis later questioned the club’s medical staff in a social media post on Monday.

The Portuguese added: “If I had to change something, it would be immediately, if we knew the seriousness of the injury, called the ambulance and take T to the hospital immediately.

“But none of us knew that. But we have to move forward now.”

Forest’s draw against their East Midlands rivals was a huge blow to their hopes of securing Champions League football next season, even if they did guarantee European football.

Even if they win their remaining two games, they need Aston Villa, Manchester City or Newcastle to drop points.

Nuno knows they are in the last-chance saloon when they visit West Ham on Sunday.

“The mindset is simple, this is our last opportunity to try and fight for the Champions League,” he said.

“We’re talking about something so huge that everyone has to give some extra to achieve it. We are assessing the players and working hard to find solutions.”