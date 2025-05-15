Rory McIlroy off to mixed start in bid for successive majors at PGA Championship

Masters champion Rory McIlroy made a somewhat scrappy start in his bid for back-to-back major titles in the 107th US PGA Championship.

McIlroy’s nerve-shredding victory at Augusta National made him just the sixth male golfer to complete a career grand slam and gave him a fifth major title, one behind Sir Nick Faldo.

And the world number two had every chance of equalling Faldo’s tally at the first opportunity at Quail Hollow, a venue where he won his first PGA Tour title in 2010 and has since claimed three more victories, including last year.

McIlroy was among the early starters from the 10th tee in Thursday’s first round and despite missing the fairway and green on the downhill par five, he holed from 10 feet for birdie after a well-judged pitch.

That shot was immediately given back on the next with a disappointing three-putt and McIlroy had to save par on the 12th with a deft chip after his approach span back off the side of the green.

McIlroy was unable to find the green on the reachable par-four 14th and although he hit a good pitch to four feet, he could not convert the birdie attempt.

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the US PGA Championship (David J. Phillip/AP)

At level par McIlroy was three shots behind New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and a trio of Englishmen, with Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, Tommy Fleetwood and former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick all three under par.

Despite torrential rain disrupting practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday, tournament organisers had opted not to implement preferred lies at Quail Hollow, raising the prospect of more complaints about “mud balls” as voiced by Jordan Spieth at the Masters.

A statement from the PGA of America, released on Wednesday evening, read: “We do not plan to play preferred lies.

“The playing surfaces are outstanding and are drying by the hour. We are mowing the fairways this evening. We are looking forward to an exciting opening round to the 107th PGA Championship.”