Nathan Aspinall wins in Aberdeen as Luke Littler secures spot as top seed

Nathan Aspinall beat Chris Dobey 6-1 to take victory on Night 15 of the Premier League in Aberdeen and close in on the play-offs, while Gerwyn Price earlier hit a nine-dart finish and Luke Littler made sure of top spot at the O2.

Aspinall – who coasted past Stephen Bunting 6-1 in the semi-finals – built on a couple of early breaks over Dobey to establish a solid lead.

After Dobey, who knocked Littler out to reach the final, lost his throw again in the sixth leg, he then missed two more darts at a double in the next as Aspinall came back to land double 10.

Aspinall’s victory leaves him four points clear in fourth spot, eliminating Dobey, while Michael van Gerwen would need to win the final night in Sheffield to overhaul him.

“I felt very confident coming into tonight, I bottled it last week but tonight is a new night,” Aspinall said on Sky Sports.

“I’ve not played amazing tonight, but I have been composed. I’ve not celebrated, I’ve stayed in the moment and my finishing has been bang on.”

World champion Luke Littler was edged out in the semi-finals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Littler had earlier fought back to beat world number one Luke Humphries in their quarter-final to make sure of top seeding in London.

Dobey, though, then produced another impressive display to lead the world champion 3-1 and 4-2 in their semi-final.

While Littler again produced a late rally to force a last-leg decider, he missed double six for the match, leaving Dobey to take out 32.

Littler’s 6-3 quarter-final comeback win over Humphries was a high-quality affair.

Luke Humphries (left) lost despite hitting nine maximums (Andrew Milligan/PA)

World number one Humphries had ended his 10-week wait for a Premier League nightly victory by edging out Littler in a last-leg decider in Leeds, and opened up in fine style with an early break to lead 2-0 then 3-1.

Littler, though, came roaring back to win five legs on the bounce, finishing with a match average of almost 116 while Humphries hit nine maximums in defeat, averaging 110.

Price had produced a nine-dart finish in his quarter-final defeat to Bunting.

Welshman Price, already secure of a play-off spot, landed the perfect leg to reduce the deficit to 5-4.

It was a second nine-dart finish for Price in this year’s tournament, which has one more nightly event in Sheffield ahead of the play-offs at London’s O2 on May 29.

Having lost his opening eight games, former Masters champion Bunting was already out of contention to progress, but closed out a 6-4 victory over Price to make it through to the semi-finals.

In the opening match at the P&J Live, Aspinall built on a fast start to see off Van Gerwen 6-3 and boost his own play-off hopes.

Dobey landed five 180s and averaged 107 in a 6-2 victory over former world champion Rob Cross, who can now no longer reach the top four.