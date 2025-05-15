Liverpool open talks with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool have moved to make Jeremie Frimpong their first signing of the summer by opening talks with the Bayer Leverkusen defender, the PA news agency understands.

Reds head coach Arne Slot is in the market for a new right-back following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Frimpong, a Netherlands international, has been on the club’s radar for some time and is understood to be open to a move to Anfield.

Jeremie Frimpong’s release clause and attacking qualities have made him a prime target for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

His release clause of £30million makes a deal relatively straightforward and PA understands talks are ongoing with the player’s representative.

Frimpong has mostly been used as a wing-back under departing manager Xabi Alonso, although he has played further forward and his attacking instincts have seen him score 28 goals in the last three seasons.

Alexander-Arnold’s departure, which is expected to result in a move to Real Madrid, leaves Slot with just one recognised right-back in 21-year-old Conor Bradley, who has made 55 appearances since his debut in December 2021.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pending departure would leave Conor Bradley as the only recognised right-back (Peter Byrne/PA)

Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, primarily centre-backs, and even midfielder Curtis Jones have played in the position but the Premier League champions need a viable senior option in the role for their title defence next term.

A highly-anticipated summer is expected to bring significant reinforcement of the squad with a centre-back, striker and midfielder likely to be on Slot’s wishlist.

Liverpool do have an interest in Frimpong’s Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz but the attacking midfielder is also supposedly a target for Bayern Munich and Manchester City and a reported £125million valuation may prove prohibitive with other business to be done.