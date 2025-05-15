Jamie Vardy to make final Leicester appearance against Ipswich this weekend

Jamie Vardy will make his 500th and final appearance for Leicester in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Ipswich.

The 38-year-old is leaving the Foxes at the end of the season and will not feature in the season finale at Liverpool next Sunday to allow him a King Power Stadium farewell.

He will be celebrated before and after kick-off as the club finish their home campaign in a battle between two already relegated clubs.

Vardy announced his decision to leave the club several weeks ago following the club’s return to the Championship.

He has scored 199 goals in 499 games and is desperate to complete a double century on his final appearance against the Tractor Boys.

The striker has enjoyed a stellar career at the east midlands club, winning the 2015-16 Premier League and the FA Cup in 2021, as well as two promotions from the Championship.