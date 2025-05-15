Hamilton staying focused despite excitement of first Italian outing for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton admits he is excited to drive his first race for Ferrari in Italy but says his focus remains the same as for any other weekend.

The seven-time world champion takes to the track for the Scuderia at Imola this weekend, hoping the start of a European triple-header can help turn Ferrari’s fortunes.

Hamilton is seventh in the driver standings after another tough weekend in Miami last time out, where he finished eighth and one place behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

With Ferrari widely expected to challenge for the title at the start of the season, it has been a difficult first six races for the team from nearby Maranello.

A home race represents an opportunity for Ferrari but Hamilton also acknowledges that expectation brings pressure.

“I don’t know what to expect. Obviously I have been here all these years and seen the Tifosi, I have gone on stage just after the Ferrari drivers and seen them in all these places that we go,” Hamilton said.

“The support is amazing. Even when you are just walking around the factory there are people at the gates every day. It is pretty incredible the support this team has.

“There is a lot of high hope and expectation of course but that comes with greatness. When you are a great team, that is what people expect.

“I don’t approach it any differently but I am definitely excited to see more red.”

Hamilton’s blockbuster move from Mercedes was announced ahead of last season, meaning the 40-year-old has had a long time to imagine life as a Ferrari driver.

That brings with it a number of firsts and Hamilton admits that the opening European race of the season and a home race weekend for the team offers even more opportunities to experience driving for Ferrari.

“Everything is kind of like a new experience,” he added.

“It is the first time that I have been to one of the European races and seen the motorhomes. I got here this morning and didn’t know where I was going, had to get someone to show me round.

Hamilton has stepped inside a Ferrari motorhome for the first time (David Davies/PA)

“I have seen these hospitality trucks since I started in F1 in 2007 and I’ve walked past them and never been inside and if I’m perfectly honest I’ve been scared to set foot inside as I was from another team.

“I never went past the first step. Today is the first time I’ve been inside this building and I guess it’s another realisation that I’m here.

“And also it’s just that you know that Italians are passionate and that there is passion around Ferrari.

“But it’s a lot more than you expect when you are actually in it and it is beautiful.”

Leclerc missed Thursday’s media day at Imola through illness, although the team hope he will be available to drive in practice on Friday.