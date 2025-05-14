Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski ruled out of Europa League final after knee surgery

Tottenham have been dealt a huge blow before the Europa League final after it was announced midfielder Dejan Kulusevski has undergone surgery on his right knee.

Kulusevski suffered the injury in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace after being caught by visiting captain Marc Guehi and was forced off in the 19th minute.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou had hoped post-match the Swedish playmaker would be okay but provided a more downbeat assessment on Monday and scans have ended his chances of being involved in next week’s Europa League final.

“We can confirm that Dejan Kulusevski suffered an injury to his right patella in our Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace last weekend,” a Tottenham statement read.

“Following further specialist consultation, the midfielder has undergone surgery today (Wednesday) and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.”

The loss of Kulusevski continues Spurs’ torrid injury record this season, with key midfield duo James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall both already sidelined.

Maddison suffered a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt on May 1 and is not set to return until later in the summer.

Dejan Kulusevski was injured against Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA).

Bergvall was ruled out for an extended period by Postecoglou after he suffered ankle ligament damage in training ahead of the Europa League semi-final first leg.

The absence of the trio leaves Spurs desperately short of creativity for next Wednesday’s final with Manchester United in Bilbao, where they will aim to end a 17-year trophy drought.

Kulusevski has 10 goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances for the club this season.