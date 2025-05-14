Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian buys stake in WSL champions Chelsea

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has bought a stake in Women’s Super League champions Chelsea.

Ohanian, the founder of social media platform Reddit, will join the board of the Blues after purchasing a reported 10 per cent stake in the club, worth around £20million.

He wrote on X: “I’ve bet big on women’s sports before – and I’m doing it again. I’m proud to announce that I’m joining Chelsea FCW as an investor and board member.

“I’m honoured for the chance to help this iconic club become America’s favourite Barclays WSL team and much, much more.”

Ohanian, 42, posted a link for tickets for Sunday’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United, with the message: “See you all Sunday.” He also updated his X profile, adding “owner Chelsea FCW”.

Chelsea have just won their sixth consecutive WSL title, becoming the first team to finish a 22-game campaign unbeaten.

Ohanian wrote: “These players are rewriting the game. Undefeated season. Eyes on the treble.

“But this isn’t just about winning titles. It’s about finally matching their talent with the resources, visibility, and respect they deserve. I’ve been right about this before and I couldn’t be more excited.”

He also posted a photograph of Chelsea home and away kits with the names of the couple’s children, Olympia and Adira, on the back.

Ohanian, who married 23-time grand-slam champion Williams in 2017, was previously an investor in American club Angel City FC.