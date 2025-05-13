US PGA Championship: Bryson DeChambeau wants another showdown with Rory McIlroy

Bryson DeChambeau is targeting another showdown with Rory McIlroy at a venue where he learned an expensive lesson on his last appearance.

DeChambeau and McIlroy made up the last group in the final round of the Masters last month and it was McIlroy who overcame a double bogey on the first hole to eventually beat Justin Rose in a play-off and complete the career grand slam.

McIlroy has also won four times at Quail Hollow, venue for this week’s US PGA Championship, including in 2021 when DeChambeau finished ninth in remarkable circumstances.

Rory McIlroy won the Masters last month to complete the career grand slam (David J. Phillip/AP)

“I remember, funny side little note, I thought I missed the cut and I was flying back (home),” DeChambeau recalled.

“Flying through the air and halfway through I found out I was going to make the cut.

“So I landed, I stayed the night at my house in Dallas and flew at 2.30 in the morning back to go get my tee time, and I finished top 10 that week. It was worth it.

“But I have good memories here is what I’m trying to say. It’s a lot of fun when I come back here. I feel comfortable. I’ve got some great friends around here that I’ve developed some good relationships with.”

Bryson DeChambeau is targeting another major challenge (Richard Sellers/PA)

Asked why he thought McIlroy had enjoyed so much success at Quail Hollow, DeChambeau added: “I do believe you have to have a lot of distance out here.

“Rory is a great driver of the golf ball and his iron play is great, too. I think it’s a golf course that sets up for his shot shapes pretty well, and I think it sets up well for mine, too.

“We’ll see. Maybe I do well, maybe I don’t. But I’m certainly going to give it my all, and I know Rory is. Hopefully we can have another go at it again like the Masters.”