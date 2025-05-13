Nat Sciver-Brunt adjusting to ‘new normal’ after being named England captain

Nat Sciver-Brunt is embracing her “new normal” after a whirlwind past few weeks in which she has become a mother and been appointed the successor to Heather Knight as England captain.

When Sciver-Brunt was named only England’s fourth permanent skipper since the turn of the century last month, she was on maternity leave as wife Katherine had given birth to their son Theodore in March.

Sciver-Brunt has been juggling her parental duties with treating a longstanding Achilles injury, which means the talismanic all-rounder intends to be a specialist batter for the first part of the summer.

Nat Sciver-Brunt will only bat for the first part of the summer following treatment on a longstanding Achilles issue (Joe Giddens/PA)

Asked about being a working mother, she said: “It’s been interesting. I’m doing everything I can to get back into cricket. I’ve had a sore Achilles tendon on and off for years.

“It came to a head and was very sore during the winter. I was just really glad to have a period of rehab so I can go through the summer more pain-free. I’m on track which I’m really happy about.

“Doing that and being at home, there for Katherine and Theo has been tricky at times but looking after a newborn is really rewarding. We’re working our way through a new normal.”

Sciver-Brunt expects to be fit to lead England for the first time in her new role in the series-opening T20 against the West Indies next Wednesday but she has had no direct involvement in squad selection.

While Knight was in England’s committee during her nine-year tenure, Sciver-Brunt will not be, with the new panel comprising of head coach Charlotte Edwards, managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor, director of women’s cricket Jonathan Finch and a yet-to-be announced national selector.

Sciver-Brunt revealed she will chat to Edwards before and after the meetings and the pair will have the final say on the XI.

She said: “I guess it lightens the burden of being captain and really (allows her to) focus on the on-pitch things. I welcome the change.”

While Sciver-Brunt was the favourite to take the captaincy, she has had mixed results deputising for Knight in the past, leading England to the 2022 Commonwealth Games semi-finals but failing to win a medal while she was the on-field leader during a shambolic T20 World Cup group stage exit last October.

She inherits a side that suffered a historic 16-0 whitewash defeat in the multi-format Women’s Ashes, where they came under intense scrutiny about their fitness.

Sciver-Brunt is relishing working alongside new England head coach Charlotte Edwards (Ben Whitley/PA)

She said: “We work on fitness as much as we do our strengths and skills. To know that we are working on it should hopefully be enough to squash those criticisms. We are a hard-working side.

“I want to empower everyone to be the best version of themselves. I want us all to work really hard for each other and the team, and also make smarter decisions and learn from different experiences.”

Sciver-Brunt and Edwards, who are yet to settle on a vice-captain, have had success as player and coach respectively, helping Mumbai Indians to glory in the the Women’s Premier League in 2023 and 2025.

Sciver-Brunt added: “She’s very good at making each individual feel comfortable. She certainly did that for me and really got the best out of me. Hopefully we can do that together.”