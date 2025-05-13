Jos Buttler among five IPL players in England ODI squad despite calendar clash

England have included five Indian Premier League players in their one-day international squad to face the West Indies, including former captain Jos Buttler, but have not ruled out allowing individuals to skip the series in favour of their franchise.

A clash between the closing stages of the IPL and England’s three-match series came about after mounting hostilities between India and Pakistan saw the lucrative tournament paused, then rescheduled.

The restarted IPL is due to conclude on June 3, while Harry Brook’s first assignment as England captain features games on May 29, June 1 and June 3.

The situation has put the England and Wales Cricket Board in a difficult position, torn between supporting its Indian counterparts at a sensitive time, allowing its players to fulfill their contracts and maintaining the integrity of its own international product.

For now, at least, they have kicked that decision down the road and will continue to mull the situation over.

Buttler’s Gujarat Titans squad top the current IPL table, meaning he is highly likely to be at the centre of the dilemma, while the recalled Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) and Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) could also find themselves in the same situation.

The other two IPL players who have been selected to face the Windies, Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton, are with teams who cannot reach the finals.

A spokesperson for the ECB said: “We’re keen to support the IPL and the BCCI in getting the schedule up and running, and to facilitate players’ return should they choose to go back.

“No objection certificates have been granted based on the original IPL dates, so we’ll need to review any potential extensions, particularly in relation to any clash with the final white-ball squad. We’ll continue to work closely with the BCCI and the IPL as the situation develops.”

It remains to be seen how many overseas players agree to return to the IPL just days after leaving amid rapidly rising tensions in the region.

Tom Moffat, chief executive of the World Cricketers’ Association, expressed concern at a lack of transparency over security arrangements and reported mixed feelings among members.

He told the PA news agency: “With respect to the IPL, without players and their national governing bodies having oversight and engagement on security arrangements, it’s difficult for players to make fully-informed decisions.

“This engagement would normally happen efficiently through the players’ chosen representatives as players are not security experts and nor should they be expected to simply trust the system.

“We know there are differing levels of comfort from individual players and, given the unique circumstances, there would be an expectation from all reasonable people in our sport that any decision made by players should not be held against them.”

PA understands the Professional Cricketers’ Association has hosted regular calls with those affected and had scheduled another for Tuesday, reflecting new independent security advice.

Liam Dawson has earned a recall to the England T20 side (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s ODI squad is strikingly similar to the one that underperformed at the Champions Trophy in February, Buttler’s last assignment in charge. Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt drop out, as does the injured Mark Wood, with Matthew Potts, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley and Jacks recalled.

There is also a notable return for Hampshire’s left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, who is named in the T20 squad for another three-match series. The 35-year-old last played for England in 2022 but has become the most reliable slow bowler on the circuit.

While Salt makes the cut for the shorter format, Livingstone is absent entirely despite captaining his country as recently as November.