Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood return to England squad

Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood are back in the England squad for the final Nations League group stage matches against Portugal and Spain.

Tottenham defender Ella Morris earns a first senior call-up and joins the experienced trio, all returning from long-term injuries, but Chelsea forward Lauren James remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

The upcoming encounters against Portugal and Spain will be the final chance for players to impress England boss Sarina Wiegman before she names the women who will defend the Lionesses’ European title in Switzerland this July.

Wiegman said: “These are another two important games for us in a big year. Naturally we are preparing for the summer ahead.

“We saw in February that both Portugal and Spain will provide a big challenge and that excites us. These are the levels we need to compete against to make sure we are the best possible version of ourselves on 5 July when our Euro begins.

“At the same time, it is important that we focus first on what is right in front of us and ending the Nations League campaign in the best possible way.

“We have the possibility of seeing 27 players in our environment and that’s a real positive. It will give us more good information to make important decisions in the near future.

“Also naming the squad 12 days before the window begins gives all the players clarity as the season ends for some and carries on for others. The hard work continues from the moment we arrive at St George’s Park on Monday 26 May.”

Tottenham’s Ella Morris (left) has received her first senior call-up (Adam Davy/PA).

Brighton’s Michelle Agyemang, on loan from Arsenal, retains her place in the Dutch boss’ squad after scoring 41 seconds into her debut in England’s 3-2 loss to Belgium in April.

There is a recall for Aston Villa’s Missy Bo Kearns.

England sit second behind World Cup holders Spain in group A3 with two wins, a draw and a defeat.

They host Portugal at Wembley on May 30 before travelling to play Spain on June 3.