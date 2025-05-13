England expect to have Jos Buttler back from IPL in time for West Indies series

England expect to have Jos Buttler and his fellow Indian Premier League players available for their ODI series against the West Indies, standing firm in a clash with the closing stages of the tournament.

The revised schedule of the world’s richest T20 league, initially paused due to mounting hostilities with Pakistan, puts it on a collision course with England’s first white-ball assignment of the summer.

The IPL is now due to conclude on June 3, with England in action under new skipper Harry Brook on May 29, June 1 and June 3.

That placed question marks over the availability of Buttler, who stood down as limited-overs captain earlier this year, the returning Will Jacks and relative newcomer Jacob Bethell.

The trio play for Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru respectively, three franchises who are in place to reach the play-offs. Two others, Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton, are already out of contention for the knockouts.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has been accommodating of the IPL in recent years but, while it is keen to support its Indian counterpart at a sensitive time and allow its players to maximise their franchise opportunities, maintaining the integrity of its own international product is paramount.

The original no-objection certificates were issued until May 25, in line with the original dates, and the PA news agency understands decision-makers at the ECB are not currently in favour of extending. Instead, the current expectation is that all selected players will report for duty in time to face the West Indies.

While there has been no formal announcement to that effect there could still be some room for a late negotiation, though that is a fall-back that may only realistically apply to Buttler.

He is alone in being integral to his franchise and the England team. Bethell has played only two of RCB’s 11 games and Jacks may not be keen to give up the chance to nail down a spot in the new England regime.

Will Jacks (right) is likely to prioritise his England recall (David Davies/PA)

The ECB initially suggested the decision would be deferred, though resolve at Lord’s has since firmed up.

“No objection certificates have been granted based on the original IPL dates, so we’ll need to review any potential extensions, particularly in relation to any clash with the final white-ball squad,” said a spokesperson.

“We’ll continue to work closely with the BCCI and the IPL as the situation develops.”

Tom Moffat, chief executive of the World Cricketers’ Association, had previously expressed concern at a lack of transparency over security arrangements and reported mixed feelings among members.

He told the PA news agency: “With respect to the IPL, without players and their national governing bodies having oversight and engagement on security arrangements, it’s difficult for players to make fully-informed decisions.

“This engagement would normally happen efficiently through the players’ chosen representatives as players are not security experts and nor should they be expected to simply trust the system.”

PA understands the Professional Cricketers’ Association has hosted regular calls with those affected including one on Tuesday, reflecting new independent security advice.

Liam Dawson has earned a recall to the England T20 side (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s ODI squad is strikingly similar to the one that underperformed at the Champions Trophy in February, hastening Buttler’s departure. Liam Livingstone is the main casualty, dropped from both formats despite captaining the side as recently as November.

Phil Salt drops out of the ODI set-up only, with Matthew Potts, Luke Wood and Tom Hartley recalled alongside Jacks.

There is also a notable return for Hampshire’s left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, who is named in the T20 squad for the subsequent three-match series. The 35-year-old last played for England in 2022 but has become the most reliable slow bowler on the circuit.