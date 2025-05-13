Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic ‘will no longer be working together’

Andy Murray’s partnership with Novak Djokovic has come to an end after the pair announced they would no longer be working together.

Djokovic shocked the tennis world in November when he revealed he had hired his former rival to lead his off-court team.

But six months later the arrangement has come to an end, with Murray thanking the Serbian for the “unbelievable opportunity”.

The PA news agency understands it was a mutual decision, with Djokovic having endured a difficult first part of the season, including losing his first match at his last two tournaments.

Murray said: “Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months. I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

Their partnership began well, with Djokovic defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open, only to be forced to retire during his semi-final against Alexander Zverev through injury, but success has been hard to come by since.

Djokovic added: “Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over last six months on and off the court, really enjoyed deepening our friendship together.”

Murray admitted at the Australian Open he had not wanted to jump straight into coaching following his retirement last summer but Djokovic’s offer proved too tempting to turn down.

Unsurprisingly, the Scot enjoyed the tactical part of the job, and did not find sitting on the sidelines uncomfortable, but revealed the role was more demanding than he had expected.

Djokovic was glowing in his praise of the impact Murray had had, and it was announced in February that they would continue to work together for the big hard-court events in Indian Wells and Miami and some clay-court events.

It was anticipated that would include the French Open, while Murray’s success at Wimbledon made that a logical choice, too, but the arrangement has now run its course.

Djokovic, whose only title since 2023 came at the Olympics last summer, reached the final in Miami but that was an exception, with early defeats following in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Speaking in the Spanish capital, the Serbian said: “(It’s) kind of a new reality for me, I have to say. Trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament.

“It’s a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis, so it’s kind of a challenge for me mentally to really face these kind of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in the tournaments.”

Djokovic, who turns 38 next week, subsequently pulled out of this week’s Italian Open in Rome and his hopes of winning a record-breaking 25th grand slam title appear to be fading.

He has taken a wild card into next week’s Geneva Open as he seeks to avoid going into the French Open, which begins on May 25, without having won a match on clay.

It remains to be seen what Murray’s next move will be. The three-time grand slam champion appeared to be very happy spending time on the golf course and with his family prior to Djokovic’s call, but it would be a surprise if this proves his only foray into coaching.