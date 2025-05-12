Man Utd fans’ group to mark 20th anniversary of Glazer takeover with new protest

A Manchester United supporters’ group has marked the 20th anniversary of the Glazers’ takeover by announcing a fresh protest on the final day of the season against Aston Villa.

The American family took a controlling stake at Old Trafford on May 12, 2005 amid anger and objection from furious fans.

Anti-Glazer protests have punctuated the last 20 years and fans’ group The 1958 has announced it will continue its call for them to leave at the final match of the Premier League campaign against Villa on May 25.

“May 2005 marked one of the darkest days in the history of Manchester United Football Club,” the protest group’s statement read.

Manchester United fans protest against the clubs ownership and ticket prices in March (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The Glazer family became majority shareholders, triggering a compulsory takeover that was completed on 29th June 2005.

“That moment signalled the beginning of the end for the soul and community of our once-great club — sacrificed at the altar of corporate greed.”

The 1958 continued: “Our final home game of the season is against Aston Villa. We march. As one fanbase.

“To make it clear: 20 years on, the fire still burns Red — with fury and defiance. We want the Glazers out of our club.

“They were never welcome. They are not welcome now. They will never be welcome. We protest once again at Villa, more details to follow.”

The 1958 organised the biggest protest against the club’s owners since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became co-owner ahead of March’s Premier League match against Arsenal.

The group and breakaway club FC United held a joint protest against the Glazers later that month, with the call for change continuing at Old Trafford during a sit-in protest following April’s match against Manchester City.

Europa League finalists United sit 16th in the Premier League standings and are undergoing a second round of redundancies since Ratcliffe took control of operations in early 2024.