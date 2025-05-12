IPL set to resume on Saturday after suspension amid border hostilities

The Indian Premier League is set to resume on Saturday, with 17 remaining games to be held across six venues.

The T20 tournament – comfortably the richest event in cricket – was suspended last week amid the ramping up of military hostilities between India and Pakistan.

It remains to be seen how many overseas players, including the 10 English players contracted to franchises, will be tempted back having left the region as tensions between the nuclear powers escalated.

The matches are scheduled for Bengaluru, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad – with Dharamsala notable by its absence after the last game before the hiatus was abandoned in dramatic fashion.

The destination of the knockout games and final have yet to be determined but the final has been rescheduled for June 3.

Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said in a statement: “The BCCI is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025.

“After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season.

“The BCCI takes this opportunity to once again salute the bravery and resilience of India’s armed forces, whose efforts have enabled the safe return of cricket.

“The Board reaffirms its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league.”