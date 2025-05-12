Farhad Moshiri reveals £400million investment in Everton’s new stadium

Former Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has revealed he invested £400million into the club’s new stadium and hopes it can help “bridge the gap” to the elite.

The Toffees will play their final competitive game at Goodison Park on Sunday before moving into their new arena at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Moshiri’s eight-year tenure, which ended when he sold his holding to the Friedkin Group last year, was blighted by a number of controversies but the construction of the new stadium was one positive, tangible legacy.

Everton will move into their Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season (Peter Byrne/PA)

The British-Iranian businessman told Sky Sports News: “We were all in love with Goodison. I was in love with Goodison. Nobody wanted to move.

“But the reason we had to leave was partly infrastructural, partly financial.

“I had to put in £400million. The rest had to come from other investors.”

The new stadium cost around £750million and has a capacity of 52,888. It has already held its first two test events, at reduced capacities, with a third to take place over the summer.

Moshiri believes the stadium could make a big difference as the club, after several years of toil in the lower reaches of the Premier League, strive higher.

The final competitive Everton game at Goodison Park takes place this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “The fact we have the Friedkin Group, really good custodians in a new stadium – I think this is our best chance to bridge the gap.

“Our fans have suffered far too long.”

Moshiri’s reign was marked by financial problems, on-field struggles and a high turnover of managers.

He said: “My biggest sadness is not to have attended more games. I wish I’d been able to but I was constrained by my work. I have no regret.”