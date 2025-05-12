David Beckham tells gloating Minnesota United to ‘show a little respect’

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham told Minnesota United a “show a little respect” after the Major League Soccer side celebrated victory by poking fun at the ‘Pink Phony Club’ on social media.

Saturday saw global star Lionel Messi suffer his heaviest defeat since moving Stateside two years ago as Eric Ramsay’s Loons ran out 4-1 victors at a packed Allianz Field.

Minnesota basked in the afterglow of that win on social media, including taking aim at Miami with an Instagram post referencing their pink kit and Chappell Roan’s song Pink Pony Club.

Irritated co-owner Beckham hit back in the comment section, saying: “Show a little respect @mnufc be elegant in triumph.”

The former Manchester United and England star also went onto comment on their next Instagram post, which was captioned “49 years and counting” with an image of a giant banner reading: “History over hype. Culture over cash.”

Beckham responded saying “respect over everything” in a comment featuring a pink heart emoji.

They topped the regular season standings last term to win the Supporters’ Shield, only to bow out in the first round of the MLS play-offs to Atlanta United.

Miami are fourth in the Eastern Conference and sixth in the overall table after losing to Minnesota, who are enjoying a fruitful second season under Ramsay.

The 33-year-old left his coaching role at Manchester United to take the Twin Cities post in February 2024 and has recently been linked with the Southampton job having impressed in MLS.

Eric Ramsay left Manchester United in February 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Welsh coach Ramsay said after beating Miami: “I think for the club as a whole that was really important, but certainly for us as a team to show that we can compete with the very best was really important for us.

“We’re obviously in a good place at the moment but we’ve got to keep that going, we’ve got to keep working.

“We got to make sure that that this feeling doesn’t dwell really and we’re straight from tomorrow onto that game on Wednesday night.”

Minnesota travel to the Houston Dynamo in midweek, while Miami head to the San Jose Earthquakes. Javier Mascherano’s side are taking place in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.