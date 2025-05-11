Shane Lowry slips in Philadelphia allowing Sepp Straka to take the title

Sepp Straka claimed the Truist Championship title as Shane Lowry suffered a late collapse in Philadelphia.

The pair, Ryder Cup colleagues in 2023, had shared the lead at 14-under heading into the final round over the Wissahickon Course at Flourtown, and continued to fight it out for top spot.

Irishman Lowry, though, saw his hopes fade over the closing holes, with a bogey at the par-three 16th followed by another after a three-putt from 20 feet on the last – where a birdie could have seen him into a play-off.

Straka was then left to tap in from four feet for par, sealing a fourth PGA Tour title and his second this year, having also won the American Express Championship in January.

The 32-year-old Austrian had an eagle, three birdies and three bogeys all in his final round of 68, finishing on 16-under.

“I hit a lot of really good shots and made a lot of mistakes (but) I hung in there,” Straka said afterwards to host broadcaster CBS.

“I had a two-shot lead and made two bogeys on the next two holes to lose it, but I kept the same attitude and mentality throughout the round.”

Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, finished as he had started the day after a final-round 70 left him in a tie for second place with American Justin Thomas, who recovered ground with a three-under-par 67.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood was in a group at 12-under for a share of fourth place alongside Patrick Cantlay and Jacob Bridgeman after he hit a fine 65.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy finished in tied-seventh after a final round of 68 to end two-under.

McIlroy, who had won the Truist Championship last year, feels he can head to next week’s US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow with the burden somewhat lifted following his long-awaited triumph at Augusta.

“It (expectation) does feel lighter,” McIlroy told broadcasters after his closing round.

“I am going there after winning my first major in a decade.

“With where that puts me in the argument of some of the best players ever, it is very, very cool. I’m not going there saying ‘I don’t care’ but it is more relaxed.

“I am excited to get there. I feel my game is in good shape.”