BCCI official says IPL to be ‘restarted soon’ after suspension amid hostilities

The Indian Premier League will resume “soon” but no decision has been taken yet as to exactly when, the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has said.

Escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan led to their T20 tournaments being suspended on Friday, with the BCCI saying that applied to the IPL “with immediate effect for one week”.

A ceasefire was subsequently announced, and on Sunday BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was quoted by Asian News International as telling reporters regarding the IPL: “No decision has been taken yet.

“The tournament was suspended for a week and yesterday there was a ceasefire… the tournament will be restarted soon.”

The Times has reported that with the aim being a resumption this coming Friday, IPL teams recalled their overseas players on Saturday, including English players already on their way home.

The PA news agency has approached the England and Wales Cricket Board for comment.

Fans wait outside a closed entrance of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium after organisers suspended the IPL for one week (AP)

A total of 10 English players are involved in the IPL, with another seven in the Pakistan Super League.

The PSL initially unveiled plans to complete its season in the United Arab Emirates before postponing indefinitely.

India and Pakistan confirmed a ceasefire on Saturday, although multiple explosions were heard in two large cities of Indian-controlled Kashmir hours after the countries agreed to the deal.