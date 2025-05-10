Tottenham captain Son Heung-min could return for Palace clash – Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has promised more changes for Sunday’s visit of Crystal Palace, but captain Son Heung-min could return.

Son has missed the last seven fixtures with a foot injury and sat our Thursday’s euphoric scenes in Norway after victory over Bodo/Glimt secured a place in the Europa League final.

The South Korea international faces a race to prove his fitness before the Bilbao showpiece on May 21, but is primed for his comeback against FA Cup finalists Palace.

“Everyone got through OK the other night. Half hopeful that we get Sonny some minutes tomorrow so he’ll be the only one that sort of can come back in,” Postecoglou revealed.

“I think what we do know about Thursday night, playing on an artificial pitch takes a lot out of the players, it’s fair to say they were sore.

“I remember when we played Tamworth, we actually got a couple of injuries in the game straight after that, I think, because of the surface.

“So, we’ve got to be really careful about tomorrow’s game, but next Friday it’s a bit different.

“I think we’ve just got to make decisions we think (are right). Ultimately we want to be in a great condition come the final of Europa, so we’ll use that.”

Defenders Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie are expected to be rested against Palace, which will be Postecoglou’s 98th match in charge of Spurs.

The Australian will bring up a century of fixtures as Tottenham boss in the Europa League final against Manchester United and reflected on their achievements during a roller coaster season.

“I think it is quite a significant achievement, you know, we’ve got ourselves to a European final and it hasn’t been without its challenges for sure,” Postecoglou said.

“It hasn’t been a smooth run. It’s well chronicled but irrespective of all that, just to reach a final of a major tournament, it’s hugely satisfying, but also, like I said after the game, really proud of the way this group has found a way.

“It’d be a nice little bow there for that 100 and it’s been a really full 100. It’s fair to say I’ve experienced just about every emotion in it and hopefully the one main emotion we’re all after will be the joy at the end of it.

“We have had a ridiculous injury-riddled season coupled by the fact we’ve done really well in two competitions and that is 60 games.

“So, it has felt – and certainly for me personally it has felt – like a really, really long season, but you just get energy and realise what happened the other night and you’re so close to achieving something special that it all dissipates into the background, so you get the energy you need.”