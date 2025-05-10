Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka share lead ahead of Truist Championship final round

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka share the lead heading into the final round of the Truist Championship in Philadelphia.

The Ryder Cup colleagues are 14-under-par, three strokes ahead of American duo Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell, who had topped the leaderboard after the first two rounds.

Hideki Matsuyama was a further stroke behind with Rory McIlroy in a group on eight-under-par, six strokes off the pace.

Rory McIlroy finishes his third round (Matt Rourke/AP)

Lowry opened his round with a pair of birdies en route to a 67, Straka going one better with a 66.

McIlroy hit just three of 14 fairways in his 69, which included three birdies in a row from the fourth.

He followed that with a double bogey at the seventh and another dropped shot at the eighth, a birdie at the 10th breaking up a run of pars on his remaining holes.

Tommy Fleetwood is on seven-under-par after a 67, but fellow Englishman Justin Rose, who was last in the 72-man field after a second round 77, withdrew before his third round due to illness.

The Masters runner-up said on X he had been “progressively ill over the last few days” and wanted to focus on his recovery ahead of the US PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday.