Ollie Watkins keeps Aston Villa’s Champions League hopes alive with record goal

Ollie Watkins became Aston Villa’s outright record Premier League goalscorer as his side boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification by denting Bournemouth’s European push with a 1-0 win.

The England forward touched home Morgan Rogers’ cross deep into first-half added time to move on to 75 top-flight strikes for Villa – one more than Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The visitors survived playing a man down for the final 10 minutes at the Vitality Stadium after Jacob Ramsey was sent off for a second bookable offence.

A seventh victory in eight league games moved Unai Emery’s men above Nottingham Forest into sixth spot – level on 63 points with fourth-placed Newcastle and Chelsea in fifth.

As their quest for a top-five finish reaches a climax, Villa, who reached the Champions League quarter-finals this term, face Europa League finalists Tottenham and Manchester United in the final two weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth go into their final two fixtures in 10th position, having dropped two points below both Brentford and Brighton following their respective wins earlier on Saturday.

Tyrone Mings returned to face his former club as part of four Villa changes, while Adam Smith – making his 400th Bournemouth appearance – was recalled alongside Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo for the hosts.

Cherries midfielder Scott required lengthy treatment after being caught by Mings’ right elbow in the early stages before again going to ground holding his face following an incident involving Amadou Onana.

Following a largely forgettable first half of few opportunities, the contest burst into life just before the break.

Villa midfielder Marco Asensio struck the base of the right post in the 43rd minute with a low shot from the edge of the area before Cherries goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga produced a fine double save to deny headers from Boubacar Kamara and Matty Cash.

Cherries captain Smith then sparked a melee with a scything challenge to halt the run of Ramsey, with both players – and Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez – subsequently booked.

Villa snatched the lead after Bournemouth failed to fully clear the resultant free-kick into the box.

Semenyo was caught in possession by Cash on the Cherries’ left wing, allowing Rogers to deliver a delightful low cross which Watkins deftly touched into the far corner to claim his milestone goal.

Villa midfielder Kamara fired narrowly wide straight after the restart before Bournemouth substitute Justin Kluivert poked off target at the other end.

Chasing a leveller, the Cherries dominated second-half possession but, for long periods, offered little threat as the away team sat back.

Bournemouth saw their bid for European football take a hit (Steven Paston/PA)

Bournemouth’s hopes were given a boost when Ramsey pulled back substitute David Brooks and was shown a second yellow card by referee Stuart Attwell.

Semenyo and Evanilson each threatened equalisers, while Andoni Iraola’s side appealed in vain for a penalty for handball after Milos Kerkez’s effort struck Cash, whose arms were behind his back.

Martinez then produced a remarkable stop to deny Semenyo at the death, with Daniel Jebbison somehow heading over the rebound as Villa hung on to record a fifth clean sheet in eight games and collect a precious three points.