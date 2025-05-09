Shropshire Star
Tommy Fury wins on boxing comeback and calls out Jake Paul

Fury is now 11 fights unbeaten as a professional.

By contributor PA Sport staff
Published
Tommy Fury, who is unbeaten in 11 professional fights after defeating Kenan Hanjalic (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tommy Fury made his comeback on Friday after last fighting in October 2023 when he beat KSI (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tommy Fury was victorious in his first fight in more than 18 months as he defeated Bosnia’s Kenan Hanjalic via unanimous decision in Budapest.

The 26-year-old British cruiserweight, half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, had last been in the ring when he beat KSI in Manchester in October 2023.

Prior to that Fury, who is now 11 fights unbeaten as a professional, won via split decision against KSI’s fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

And when asked after beating Hanjalic about a rematch with Paul, he said: “Jake Paul’s running scared. Hey, Jake, the hand is fixed now. If he wants to step inside the ring, I guarantee you, next time I will knock him spark out.”

Fury had been set to make a comeback by facing former UFC fighter Darren Till in January but the fight did not materialise, with the former claiming in December that the latter did “not want to abide by professional boxing rules”.

