Rory McIlroy sits five shots behind leader Keith Mitchell at Truist Championship

Rory McIlroy sits five strokes behind leader Keith Mitchell in a tie for fourth at the halfway point of the Truist Championship in Philadelphia.

The Northern Irishman made six birdies and three bogeys on Friday to find himself in a six-way tie at seven under par, while Irishman Shane Lowry is alone in second after posting the lowest round of the day with a 65 to be one stroke off American Mitchell’s lead at 12 under.

Austria’s Sepp Straka, on 10 under, sits in third after a second round played in soggy conditions at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

“Even when I feel like I haven’t played my best, I find a way,” McIlroy told the official PGA Tour website.

“I think that’s when I talk about being a more complete golfer, if one part of my game isn’t on, then I can maybe lean into another part, like today holing quite a few putts and making my score that way rather than hitting the ball unbelievably well.

McIlroy said he made some “uncharacteristic mistakes” on Friday and vowed to clean up, but still carded 66-67 in the opening two rounds to give himself a chance of defending his title.

The US PGA Championship takes place at Quail Hollow, where the world number two has won four times, which has forced the Truist Championship to move to Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Mitchell began the tournament by setting a new course record with a nine-under-par 61 and followed it up with a three-under 67 to cling on to top spot by a stroke.