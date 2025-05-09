Pep Guardiola tells Man City players to look at themselves if they lack desire

Pep Guardiola has told Erling Haaland and his Manchester City team-mates to question themselves if they have lacked desire this season.

City striker Haaland, who is fit again after injury, this week said the players “haven’t had fully the hunger inside” when offering an explanation for the side’s underwhelming campaign.

“If it’s the feeling from Erling, the players should talk to each other and ask themselves why,” said City manager Guardiola at a press conference on Friday.

After several years of outstanding success, including six Premier League titles in seven seasons and a glorious treble in 2023, City are chasing relatively modest targets of a top-five spot and the FA Cup this term.

Form has picked up in recent weeks, with City now unbeaten in seven in the league and up to third, but Guardiola feels it is too soon to suggest that the old hunger has returned.

The Spaniard said: “We can do better, we are happy with the results we have but the situation (comes) back when we have sustained it for many, many months. It was just three or four weeks.”

Erling Haaland has hit 30 goals this season (Adam Davy/PA)

Haaland, City’s top scorer this season with 30 goals, is set to return to action as the deposed champions travel to relegated Southampton on Saturday.

The Norwegian, who has not played since sustaining an ankle problem in March, was an unused substitute in the victory over Wolves last week.

Guardiola said: “He’s ready, he’s fit. Whether he starts, we’ll decide tomorrow.”

City could still finish second this term but the battle for Champions League qualification remains tight with teams down to Aston Villa in seventh still in contention.

Guardiola is not taking anything for granted against a Saints team that have collected just 11 points in a dismal return to the top flight.

He said: “We start 0-0 and it’s a massively important game for us. There are just three games left and after this it is two. We have huge respect for them.

“There are six or seven teams who can qualify so we have to make our points and if we make three victories we will be there. It is in our hands. We don’t need to wait on anything else.

“Win one game, then the next one and the next one.”