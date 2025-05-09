Pakistan Super League matches moved to UAE amid tensions with India

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the remaining matches in the Pakistan Super League have been moved to the United Arab Emirates due to escalating tensions with India.

The PCB said it had made its decision in response to India allegedly targeting the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Wednesday evening with a surveillance drone.

It follows the postponement of a match on Thursday between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi that involved three English players – James Vince, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Luke Wood.

In a statement, the PCB confirmed that the eight remaining fixtures of the T20 tournament, scheduled for Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore, will all be staged in the UAE.

PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi added: “The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart.

“However, in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India.”