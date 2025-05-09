Pakistan Super League follows Indian Premier League in postponing matches

The Pakistan Super League has followed the Indian Premier League in postponing its remaining fixtures as military hostilities continue to escalate between the two nations.

Tensions in the region have sharply escalated in recent days following Indian missile strikes that killed at least 26 people in disputed Kashmir last weekend, with both countries calling a halt to their prestige cricket tournaments.

As events unfolded this week it became increasingly unlikely that the sport could continue, with overseas stars eager to get away and uncertainty over whether the games could be safely staged.

The PSL had originally moved some of its teams and infrastructure to the United Arab Emirates in a bid to play the final eight matches of the competition on neutral soil but that plan was shelved on Friday evening on advice from the Prime Minister’s office.

The IPL, easily the richest T20 league in the world and one of the wealthiest in all of sport, had earlier announced a one-week suspension. Whether they are able to hold to that timeline in the present circumstances, and with international players including a 10-strong English contingent leaving India as a matter of urgency, is in doubt.

There have been claims and counter claims from the capitals of New Delhi and Islamabad and deaths in both countries in a month of worrying aggression. A selection of high-profile India players have made statements honouring their military and there were angry words from the Pakistan Cricket Board as it bowed to pressure and confirmed the indefinite postponement.

A statement read: “The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan.

“The PCB and its players stand resolutely in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security personnel defending the nation.

“Cricket, while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition.

“We at the PCB also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home.”

In its own statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said: “While the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders. At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation.”

The Professional Cricketers’ Association has been offering logistical assistance and support, keeping players informed with up to date security details and government advice. The England and Wales Cricket Board has also been monitoring official channels.

The process of facilitating the departures of overseas players from India began on Thursday.

Former Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan took to X to suggest England could step in and host the remaining IPL fixtures, noting that India are due to play a five-Test series here over the summer.

“I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK… We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series… Just a thought?” he wrote.

It is understood the England and Wales Cricket Board has not ruled out the idea but the logistics in the middle of the domestic season would be an enormous challenge.

Tom Moffat, the chief executive of the World Cricketers’ Association, has been leading the global players’ union during the current crisis and told the PA news agency: “It has been concerning to see the situation unfold in India and Pakistan and we hope that the situation de-escalates as soon as possible.

“Cricket is secondary to the health and safety of the people in both countries, including the players competing in the IPL and PSL.

“WCA and our member associations have been in regular contact with impacted players and assisting with advice to help with their individual decisions, supported by our expert security consultants. We are pleased both events have acted on concerns raised.”