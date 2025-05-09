Luke Humphries insists fans want to see best players go head to head regularly

Luke Humphries insists his rivalry with Luke Littler at the top of the sport is not becoming “boring”.

World number one Humphries got the better of world champion Littler on night 14 of the Premier League, winning in his adopted hometown of Leeds.

It was the pair’s sixth meeting in 14 weeks of the weekly tournament, with three wins apiece, as they stand clear of the rest of the field.

But Humphries insists the best two players slugging it out regularly should be a selling point.

“I think it all depends on what you want to see,” he said. “Do you want to see the best players in the world playing against each other? Or do you not want to? You want to wait six months for it?

“That’s the argument. I think a lot of people say how it gets boring, but I tell you what, I love watching the two best sportsmen in the world going against each other, to be honest, in other sports.

“You watch boxing and you see (Chris) Eubank and (Connor) Benn, what a fight that was, you know?

The pair are currently clear of the rest of the field (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Would I want to see that 20 times? Yeah, I would, because it was a great fight.

“I won’t want to go and watch them fight against other people that weren’t as good, because it wouldn’t be as fun.

“Of course, I understand that when you’re playing each other a lot it does get tedious.

“But for me as a sport fan, I just personally love seeing the best go against each other.

“I think fans should enjoy it, to be honest, it’s two of the best players in the world playing against each other.”