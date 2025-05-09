Brian O’Driscoll tips Henry Pollock to ‘thrive’ on British and Irish Lions tour

Brian O’Driscoll believes that rising star Henry Pollock can thrive in a British and Irish Lions environment and will aim to “nail down” a Test team place against Australia.

Former Lions captain O’Driscoll, one of only three players to go on four tours, said he classed 20-year-old Pollock as “a shoo-in” for the trip Down Under after watching his scintillating performances this season.

Northampton back-row forward Pollock has only played 32 minutes of Test rugby, but he scored two tries on his England debut against Wales and has proved a pivotal figure behind Saints’ run to the Investec Champions Cup final.

Henry Pollock is part of a 38-strong British and Irish Lions squad to tour Australia (John Walton/PA)

“It is an amazing story,” O’Driscoll told the PA news agency. “He wasn’t a Lions (selection) bolter, he was a shoo-in as far as I was concerned.

“It is his all-court game. It is not just the loping runs, the acceleration and the impact, it’s around the breakdown, his work-rate, his hunting down in defence. I have been so impressed with him.

“I think he could revel and really thrive in this environment, He will certainly not be going to Australia thinking, ‘I am delighted to be here’. He will be looking to nail down a starting berth in the Test team.”

While Pollock has commanded centre-stage in recent weeks, another box-office player in England’s Marcus Smith was picked for his second tour.

A giant mural showing the names of all 38 British and Irish Lions squad members was unveiled in Whitechapel, London (Ben Whitley/PA)

“Because of the emergence of Fin Smith, he is a little bit of the forgotten man,” added O’Driscoll, who was present for the unveiling by Lions official jersey sponsor Howden of a 44-foot mural in east London listing all 38 selected players.

“He has played 10 and 15, but actually that versatility works in his favour on this tour.

“You would imagine at the moment in the (Lions fly-half) pecking order he is probably third, but that can shift on a tour, and it is all about who takes their opportunity.

“There will be opportunity, and it is all about who takes their chance.”

The squad was largely as expected, with Lions head coach and Ireland boss Andy Farrell selecting 15 Irish players for a group they were always expected to dominate.

“The thing to remember is there is muscle-memory from Andy Farrell with picking these Irish players that have delivered Six Nations titles and Grand Slams, and have won big games against southern hemisphere opposition,” ex-Ireland captain O’Driscoll said.

“They have won a Test in South Africa, a series in Australia, a series in New Zealand, so it is hard for him not to look back and rely on them in those really close selection calls.”

Brian O’Driscoll has predicted an enthralling Test series between Australia and the British and Irish Lions (Niall Carson/PA)

O’Driscoll feels the Test series will be a fascinating watch.

“Joe Schmidt (Australia head coach) will absolutely have them organised, he will have them competitive, and this landslide victory stuff (for the Lions) that some people are talking about, I don’t subscribe to it,” he added.

“They are a very proud nation and you are going to see a significantly elevated performance from them.”

Howden celebrated the British and Irish Lions squad announcement with a striking mural that saw Lions stars Brian O’Driscoll, Gavin Hastings and Jamie Roberts join them for the unveiling of a hand-painted tribute to the newly-named 2025 squad.