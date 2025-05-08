Pakistan Super League game involving English trio postponed amid India tensions

A Pakistan Super League match involving English players James Vince, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Luke Wood has been postponed as hostilities with India continue to cast uncertainty over the T20 tournament.

Tensions have escalated sharply following Indian missile strikes that killed at least 26 people but a game between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United took place as scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday evening.

But things developed again overnight, with the theatre spreading beyond the Kashmir area. Local reports and social media footage suggested a surveillance drone was downed in the close vicinity of the Rawalpindi stadium. Drones had been deployed to target Pakistan’s air defence system.

That meant Thursday’s clash between Vince’s Karachi Kings and the Peshawar Zalmi side that Wood and Kohler-Cadmore both play for was thrust into doubt, with emergency meetings eventually concluding that it could not go ahead.

A short statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board read: “The Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with all the stakeholders, has decided to reschedule tonight’s HBL PSL X match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. The PCB will announce the revised date and venue in due course.”

There are just eight fixtures PSL left, with the final scheduled for May 18 in Lahore, but whether a satisfactory conclusion can be agreed remains to be seen.

Doha and Dubai have been mooted as potential venues but moving the entire tournament at such short notice could be a long shot. It is understood some overseas players, including individuals in the seven-strong English contingent, have been exploring the possibility of leaving early.

The other English players currently in Pakistan are Lahore Qalandars duo Sam Billings and Tom Curran, and Multan Sultans pair Chris Jordan and David Willey. Former England internationals Alex Hartley and Ravi Bopara have coaching roles, with some media representatives also present. All are involved in a WhatsApp group, which has been used to discuss the ongoing situation and share information.

The Professional Cricketers’ Association has been offering logistical assistance and support, keeping players informed with up to date security details and government advice. The England and Wales Cricket Board has also been monitoring official channels.

Meanwhile, an Indian Premier League fixture between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday has been moved from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad, due to “logistical challenges”. The Dharamsala airport has been closed in recent days as a result of the ongoing instability.

Current advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office warns against all travel to specific parts of Pakistan and also states: “Airspace restrictions may be announced or changed at short notice and British nationals should contact their airline for up-to-date information”.

The PA news agency has contacted the ECB, PCA, World Cricketers’ Association and PCB for comment.

Cricket West Indies has offered an official statement on the matter, relating to a Caribbean cohort at the PSL and IPL.

“CWI is closely monitoring the escalating situation between India and Pakistan following recent military actions in the region,” it said.

“We have also engaged our strategic partner, West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA), to co-ordinate and ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all West Indies players and support personnel in the region. The welfare of our people remains our highest priority.”