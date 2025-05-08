Mason Mount leads comeback as Manchester United march into Europa League final

Manchester United will face Tottenham in an all-or-nothing Europa League final after substitute Mason Mount’s magical brace helped secure a 4-1 comeback win against battling Athletic Bilbao.

Last week’s fantastic 3-0 semi-final first-leg win at San Mames put the Red Devils within touching distance of a return to Bilbao for the May 21 showpiece, but Ruben Amorim’s side rarely do things the easy way.

Mikel Jauregizar’s 25-yard strike gave Athletic a deserved lead as United stumbled out of the blocks at Old Trafford, capitalising on an error by quarter-final hero Harry Maguire in spectacular fashion.

The Old Trafford faithful stuck with their stuttering side and Mount’s excellent turn and strike punctured growing tension, with Casemiro’s header and a close-range Rasmus Hojlund effort completing the turnaround.

And Mount scored a glorious second from long range in stoppage time, with goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala well out of position, wrapping up a 4-1 victory and 7-1 aggregate triumph.

Amorim made eight changes on Thursday as he returned to the side that stunned San Mames, where Athletic had gone close on several occasions during a roaring start.

Alex Berenguer was among those to threaten and did so again at Old Trafford, curling over inside nine minutes and later capitalising on poor play to canter forward from his own half and hit a low 20-yard strike narrowly wide.

Mikel Jauregizar stunned Old Trafford with the opener (Martin Rickett/PA).

Andoni Gorosabel’s challenge on Patrick Dorgu in the area moments later was waved away after a VAR check in a rare voyage forward by United, whose sloppiness was causing problems and offered hope to the visitors.

That slackness was punished in the 31st minute as Maguire, ruffled by a battle, mis-hit a pass into the path of Alvaro Djalo rather than Leny Yoro.

The French defender blocked the winger’s hopeful shot, but Jauregizar took the ball down and quickly hit a beautiful curling effort that flew into the top corner from 25 yards.

The goal injected new hope into Ernesto Valverde’s visitors and further unsteadied United, who wasted a glorious chance just before half-time as Alejandro Garnacho lifted wide when slipped in by Dorgu.

Mason Mount’s fine finish brought the hosts level (Martin Rickett/PA).

Half-time brought respite for United but no change in fortunes as Athletic continued with the bit between their teeth.

The hosts had to dig deep to a backdrop of support from their fans as Valverde’s visitors continued to knock on the door, with Aingeru Olabarrieta slamming a low strike wide.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes tried to lift his tired team-mates and Amorim turned to his bench to change the dynamics.

Mount was among those introduced and made his mark in the 72nd minute by turning sharply in the area when receiving a pass from Yoro and bending his shot home brilliantly.

Gorka Guruzeta stabbed wide as Athletic continued to fight, but the stuffing was knocked out of them with 79 minutes on the clock.

Fernandes sent over a free-kick and Casemiro smartly directed home a header at the near post.

Another United goal followed in the 85th minute as lively substitute Amad Diallo’s low ball was turned in from three years by Hojlund. The pair celebrated with a selfie and enjoyed their view of the fourth in stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Agirrezabala found himself stranded wide on the right when Mount controlled his poor pass and the United man took full advantage by drilling home from just inside Athletic’s half to the delight of Amorim and the Old Trafford faithful.