Luke Humphries delights home crowd with Premier League win in Leeds

Home favourite Luke Humphries continued the feel-good factor in Leeds by winning night 14 of the Premier League.

The city has been celebrating the football club’s promotion from the Championship this week and the buoyant fans got to watch their adopted arrowsmith book his place in the play-offs later this month.

Their celebrations at the First Direct Arena were made even sweeter because Humphries beat Luke Littler 6-5, with the teenager roundly booed throughout the night owing to his Manchester United allegiance.

Humphries, who is from Berkshire but supports Leeds United, made it back-to-back wins in Yorkshire following his success in 2024 and ensured he will join Littler at London’s O2 Arena for the decisive night of action in three weeks.

Littler had earlier goaded the hostile fans, mocking them with pretend crying during his quarter-final win over Nathan Aspinall before beating Gerwyn Price in the semi-final.

But Humphries got the better of him in a gripping final, clinching a final-leg decider where Littler missed a shot at bullseye to win the match.

The 27-year-old hit five 180s and averaged 100.96 to end his 10-week wait for a nightly win.

“I really wanted to win. I’m really, really pleased to win in Leeds. It’s been a great couple of weeks for Leeds,” he said.

“It is extra special to win in Leeds. I feel at home here, I know it isn’t my hometown but it does feel extra special.

“I won here last year and it gave me extra confidence for the finals night and hopefully it does again and I can get that elusive Premier League crown that I’ve always dreamt of.

“When you know you’re playing against Luke Littler you know you’re not going to get away with mid-game performances, you need to be at your best to beat him.”

It was another riveting instalment of the Littler-Humphries rivalry (Mike Egerton/PA)

Humphries kicked off the evening with a 6-4 win over Michael van Gerwen, who is still waiting for a first nightly victory of this year’s tournament.

The seven-time champion’s presence at the play-offs is far from secure, with Aspinall and Rob Cross still breathing down his neck.

Stephen Bunting helped his own chances with a run to the semi-final, where he was beaten by Humphries.

Bunting earlier beat Chris Dobey in the quarter-final while Price’s win over Cross guaranteed his place in the play-offs.