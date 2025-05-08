Jacob Fearnley moves into Italian Open second round after win over Fabio Fognini

British number two Jacob Fearnley will play Matteo Berrettini in the Italian Open second round after comfortably beating Fabio Fognini in straight sets.

Fearnley was too strong for veteran Fognini, winning 6-2 6-3 against the 37-year-old to set up a clash with another home favourite and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini.

Fearnley has risen to 57 in the ATP world rankings after beating a top-20 player, Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac, for the first time at the Madrid Open last month.

The 23-year-old, who lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the second round in Madrid, recovered after losing his opening service game against Fognini to break serve three times on his way to taking the first set in 34 minutes.

Fognini also started the second set strongly, breaking Fearnley’s serve again in the opening game of the set to lead 3-1.

But the Briton came storming back to reel off five games in a row, sealing his victory on his first match point in one hour and 21 minutes.

Defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek breezed into the third round after a 6-0 6-1 win against Italian wildcard Elisabetta Cocciaretto in 52 minutes.

Swiatek, chasing a fourth title in five years in Rome, next faces Danielle Collins in the third round after the American won 6-3 6-3 against Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka maintained her fine recent form on clay as she fought back to win 2-6 7-5 6-1 win against Swiss lucky loser Viktorija Golubic.

Italy’s world number five Jasmine Paolini defeated New Zealand’s Lulu Sun 6-4 6-3 and will next play Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who had a walkover into the third round after Czech Petra Kvitova withdrew through injury.

Madison Keys also progressed to the last 32, winning 7-6 (4) 6-1 against France’s Varvara Gracheva.