British and Irish Lions: The eye-grabbing inclusions and high-profile absentees

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell has named his 38-man squad for this summer’s tour of Australia.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the hits and misses of his selection.

Hits

Henry Pollock (England)

Aged 20, Northampton and England flanker Henry Pollock is the youngest member of the British and Irish Lions squad (Damien Eagers/PA)





The 20-year-old only made his England debut in March, scoring two tries off the bench during a 68-14 Six Nations victory over Wales.

His performances for Northampton, including a virtuoso display in last weekend’s shock 37-34 Investec Champions Cup semi-final success at Leinster, reinforced his Lions credentials, with Farrell satisfying the clamour for his inclusion.

Marcus Smith (England)

A late addition to the 2021 Lions tour, Harlequins playmaker Smith lost England’s number 10 jersey to Fin Smith during the Six Nations and his place in the squad was from from assured.

But the versatile 26-year-old can also operate at 15 and is arguably the best one-on-one attacker coming from the back.

He joins namesake Fin and Scotland’s Finn Russell as Farrell’s fly-half options, with Sam Prendergast and George Ford among those to miss out.

James Ryan (Ireland)

Ireland lock James Ryan was barely mentioned in many of the predicted Lions selections (Domenico Cippitelli/PA)





The 28-year-old was barely mentioned in many of the predicted Lions selections, partly due to the emergence of team-mate Joe McCarthy.

But the Leinster pair accompany captain Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Tadhg Beirne and Scott Cummings in a formidable stable of second rows.

Misses

Caelan Doris (Ireland)

(Brian Lawless/PA)





The 27-year-old back-rower was due to undergo surgery this week on an shoulder issue sustained last weekend during his province’s defeat to Northampton.

Doris has been a standout performer since making his international debut in Farrell’s first match as Ireland head coach in 2020 and is extremely unfortunate.

Owen Farrell (England)

Owen Farrell, left, was overlooked by father Andy (David Davies/PA)





The 33-year-old is a natural leader and has played at both 10 and 12 across the last three Lions tours.

But Farrell junior has endured an injury-disrupted season with French club Racing 92, sustained a concussion at the weekend and has not played Test rugby since the 2023 World Cup.

Jamie George (England)

England hooker Jamie George toured with the Lions in 2017 and 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)





The 34-year-old hooker had spoken openly of his desire to join the third Lions tour of his career.

Farrell has instead opted for George’s England team-mate Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ireland pair Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher as his options for the number two jersey.