Matthijs de Ligt doubtful for Man Utd’s Europa League semi-final second leg

Matthijs de Ligt looks set to miss Manchester United’s Europa League clash against Athletic Bilbao after sitting out of training on the eve of Thursday’s semi-final.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils boast a 3-0 lead from the first leg in Spain, where Casemiro’s opener was followed by Dani Vivian’s sending off and a Bruno Fernandes brace.

De Ligt returned from a month out in Spain as a second-half substitute at San Mames and went on to start Sunday’s 4-3 loss Brentford, only to limp off after 35 minutes.

The Netherlands international missed training on Wednesday, with the severity of his issue to become clear at Amorim’s pre-match press conference.

United midfielder Christian Eriksen missed the session but is expected to be available on Thursday.

Noussair Mazraoui trained after being rested against the Bees and Ayden Heaven did separate work away from the main group at Carrington.

Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Joshua Zirkzee and Toby Collyer remain out. Jonny Evans was another that sat out training.