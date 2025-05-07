Ange Postecoglou laughs off Arsene Wenger view on Champions League qualification

Ange Postecoglou has laughed off criticism from Arsene Wenger about Tottenham potentially qualifying for next season’s Champions League and joked the club does “crazy things” to people.

Spurs are in Norway for their Europa League semi-final second leg with Bodo/Glimt and hold a two-goal lead after last Thursday’s 3-1 victory put them within touching distance of the final in Bilbao.

If Tottenham win the competition, despite being on course for their worst Premier League finish of 16th, it would earn them qualification for the Champions League due to a UEFA rule in place since the 2014-15 campaign.

Arsene Wenger does not want Europa League winners automatically qualifying for the Champions League (Peter Morrison/PA)

However, ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger – currently head of global football development at FIFA – this week told beIN Sport that Spurs or potential finalists Manchester United should not be able to get into Europe’s elite competition via the Europa League and urged UEFA to “review” the ruling.

Ahead of Thursday’s showdown in Bodo, where Tottenham will be without James Maddison and captain Son Heung-min, Postecoglou cut a relaxed figure as he reflected on the narrative around the north London club.

“Well, I mean that’s a debate that’s been raging for years, like at least the last eight days,” Postecoglou smiled.

“I’ve never heard that before. I’ve said it before, mate, Spurs does crazy things to people. It does, it does.

“You put that club into any sentence or any issue and invariably they all come out and try and diminish as much as they can.

Tottenham have a two-goal lead in the tie (Stian Lysberg Solum/PA)

“Why wasn’t there an issue before and it’s an issue now? What’s the difference? I don’t understand what the difference is.

“Last year, fifth didn’t get you into the Champions League, this year it does. What does that mean?

“There are competition rules and the rules say that the winner goes into (Champions League) and it’s not the first year.

“And there isn’t an asterisk against it that you have to do something else as well, but it’s Spurs, mate, they love it. They love it.

“I’ve got a great respect for Arsene. He’s one of the legends of the game, but it does crazy things to people, mate. I love it, bring it on. It’s going to upset people, so that makes me happy.”

Asked if Tottenham had made him crazy during a season where he has battled with an enormous injury list and faced constant speculation over his future, Postecoglou said: “It hasn’t made me crazy at all.

“I was talking about other people, I wasn’t talking about me. I was asked the question about apparently there is a massive raging debate about the legitimacy of us or Man U potentially being in the Champions League next year.

“They need to change the rules because Spurs are involved.”

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario echoed the sentiments of Postecoglou when quizzed on Wenger’s recent comments.

Vicario added: “Everyone can have thoughts about everything in life.

“I don’t agree (with Wenger) but it doesn’t matter. These are the rules and we want to go to the final.”