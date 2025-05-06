Oliver Oakes resigns as Alpine team principal with Flavio Briatore taking over

British Formula One team principal Oliver Oakes has resigned as team principal of Alpine after just nine months in the role.

Oakes, 37, was appointed in August to become the youngest team boss on the F1 grid.

But his shock departure comes with rookie driver Jack Doohan widely expected to be replaced by Franco Colapinto after only six races.

Briatore will assume Oakes’ responsibilities (David Davies/PA)

Alpine said Oakes’ responsibilities will now be assumed by executive director Flavio Briatore – the 75-year-old Italian once handed a lifetime ban from the sport following his role in the ‘Crashgate’ scandal where Renault fixed the 2009 Singapore Grand Prix to allow Fernando Alonso to win.

A French court subsequently overturned Briatore’s ban.

A statement from the French team read: “BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces that Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as Team Principal. The team has accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

“As of today, Flavio Briatore will continue as Executive Advisor and will also be covering the duties previously performed by Oliver Oakes.

Jack Doohan is expected to be replaced by Franco Colapinto (David Davies/PA)

“The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 Constructors’ Championship.

“The team will not be making any further comment.”

Alpine are ninth of 10 teams in the constructors’ championship with just seven points from the opening six races. Doohan is set to be axed with Colapinto joining in time for the next race in Imola on May 18.