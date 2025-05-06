Declan Rice demands Arsenal show courage in bid to reach Champions League final

Declan Rice said Arsenal need to have “big balls” to deliver the biggest night in the club’s history by overcoming the odds to beat Paris St Germain and book their place in the Champions League final.

Arsenal head into the second leg of their semi-final against the French champions trailing by one goal following Ousmane Dembele’s early strike at the Emirates a week ago.

The Gunners were second best for much of the first leg but Rice insists the north Londoners hold “no fear” that they can see off PSG and secure their first Champions League final in nearly two decades.

“We need to have big balls and go out there on the biggest stage and show that we are ready to play on the biggest level,” said Rice on the eve of Wednesday’s fixture at the Parc des Princes.

“It is going to be the biggest night in this club’s history if we get to the final so we are fully ready to go.

“You need to have full belief and we certainly have that as a group because the manager drills that into us every day and if we are the best version of ourselves – and we know we can be that – there is no stopping us getting into that final.

“You cannot come into a semi-final away in Paris and not have that belief and courage.

“If we want to win stuff, we have to take these massive steps. Tomorrow night is a massive step, and we are really driven by the fact that the final is 90 minutes away.

“We are here to win the game and make a statement and get to the final. We have risen to the big occasions in the past and we are ready to do it again.

Rice scored two free-kicks against Real Madrid (John Walton/PA)

“In our second group game we beat PSG 2-0 and it was the same team other than Dembele and (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia and everyone else started. So there is no fear. We believe we belong at this level.”

Rice fired Arsenal to the semi-finals with two stunning set-pieces against Real Madrid at the Emirates, and he continued: “The manager calls them magic moments and in that game against Madrid I was able to produce two free-kicks.

“But tomorrow, the semi-final is set up for someone else to get that magic moment. You are going to need a moment of magic and hopefully we can deliver something special.”

Arsenal’s sole chance of winning silverware this season rests on the Champions League – a competition they have never won and last reached the final in 2006 – with Liverpool already crowned Premier League champions.

Arsenal’s league form has dropped in recent weeks which has seen them dragged into a race to finish inside the top five and secure Champions League football again next season.

But Rice added: “We are so close (to winning a trophy). In the Premier League for the past few years we have been close and now we are in the semi-finals of the Champions League and the next step for us is to win trophies.

“I sense we are close but to get over the line, we need to win that first one and I am sure they will then start coming.”