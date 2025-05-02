Scottie Scheffler takes two-shot lead in opening round of Byron Nelson

World number one Scottie Scheffler shot an opening 61 as he opened a two-stroke lead at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament in Texas.

Scheffler eagled the ninth to go out in 29 after four consecutive birdies from the third. He added three birdies coming home, including the last two holes as he reached 10-under-par.

The American leads from Rico Hoey of the Philippines and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas with Texan Cameron Champ, who was a late replacement following Gary Woodland’s withdrawal, among a large group on seven-under-par.

Scottie Scheffler walks on the 16th green during the first round (Gareth Patterson/AP)

“I played nice today,” Scheffler said. “Had the good front nine and was able to put together a solid back nine as well.

“I hit some good shots to start the round, gave myself some looks, and was able to capitalise with a good iron shot on three and hit another iron shot on four. I kept hitting fairways and greens.”

Scheffler won nine times last season, including a second Masters title and a gold medal in the Paris Olympics, but has yet to taste victory in 2025 after missing the start of the season due to surgery on a hand injury suffered while preparing Christmas dinner.

“There is three more days of the tournament. I’m just focused on going home, getting some rest, and getting ready for tomorrow,” he said.