Sam Cook gets England chance for Zimbabwe Test

Sam Cook will finally get the chance to prove his Test credentials after he received his first England call-up for this month’s clash with Zimbabwe.

The skilful seamer is one of two uncapped players in the 13-man squad, joining Essex team-mate Jordan Cox. The hard-hitting batter was pencilled in for a debut in New Zealand before Christmas, only to miss out when he broke his thumb in the nets.

Cook has been one of the most impressive performers in the county game for a number of years but has found himself leapfrogged by a succession of quicker bowlers. With James Anderson and Stuart Broad retired and Chris Woakes yet to play this season through injury, there is a vacancy for a swing and seam specialist with more modest pace and nobody fits the bill better than Cook.

Sam Cook, right, has been a prolific wicket-taker for Essex (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 27-year-old has 318 first-class wickets in 88 games, with an outstanding average of 19.77. Most importantly, he performed impressively on England Lions’ tour of Australia in January, taking 13 wickets in three games Down Under, a timely nudge at the start of an Ashes year.

His selection was signposted when he was rested from Essex’s recent match against Worcestershire at England’s request, though Hampshire rookie Sonny Baker is not included despite being pulled out of a previous round against Somerset.

England will be heavy favourites to see off Zimbabwe in the four-dayer at Trent Bridge, the first Test between the two countries since 2003, but will need to do so with a new-look bowling line-up.

With Mark Wood and Olly Stone joining Woakes on the injury list, England have Gus Atkinson (11 caps), Matthew Potts (10), Josh Tongue (two) and newcomer Cook.

Captain Ben Stokes has yet to play this season for Durham, working hard in the background to recover from a badly torn hamstring, but it is unclear how much bowling he will be able to do.

Ollie Pope, left, and Zak Crawley, right, retain their places at the top of the order (Mike Egerton/PA)

The trip to Nottingham represents an opportunity for Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Shoaib Bashir to bolster their position after difficult spells. Crawley averaged just 8.66 on the tour of New Zealand and has looked vulnerable at times for Kent this season, while Pope’s place has also come under scrutiny after a mixed run of form.

First-choice spinner Bashir managed only two wickets in his first three games after being sent on loan from Somerset to Glamorgan. The selectors have kept faith with the trio, backing them at the start of a summer that will pick up in intensity with a big five-match series against India.

England squad to face Zimabwe at Trent Bridge (May 22-25): Z Crawley, B Duckett, O Pope, J Root, H Brook, J Smith, B Stokes (c), J Cox, G Atkinson, M Potts, J Tongue, S Cook, S Bashir.