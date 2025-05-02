Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs boss after 29 seasons

Gregg Popovich has stepped down as head coach of NBA team the San Antonio Spurs following 29 seasons in the role.

The 76-year-old will transition to the position of president of basketball operations.

Indiana-born Popovich, who was appointed by the Spurs in 1996, oversaw 1,422 regular season victories – the most in NBA history – and won five NBA championships.

He was the longest-serving active coach in any major sport in the United States.

Mitch Johnson will take over as head coach.

The 38-year-old has been in temporary charge of the Spurs since Popovich, who guided the US men’s basketball team to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, stepped away from the team for health reasons five games into last season.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” said Popovich in a statement on the NBA website.

“I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organisation, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”