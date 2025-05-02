Friday’s briefing: Man Utd and Tottenham take control in Europa League

Manchester United put themselves in control of their Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao after a 3-0 first-leg win.

Tottenham also impressed to take a 3-1 lead over Bodo/Glimt, while Chelsea ran out 4-1 winners in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final away to Djurgarden.

Nottingham Forest’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were hit by a 2-0 home defeat by Brentford, with attention now set to turn to the weekend’s Premier League action.

United reign in Spain

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United took control of the semi-final tie (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manchester United are on course to reach the Europa League final after Ruben Amorim’s side blew away 10-man Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in a stunning semi-final first leg win.

The Red Devils’ worst-ever Premier League campaign has meant it has long been a case of Bilbao or bust for them – with the May 21 showpiece back at the Basque outfit’s San Mames stadium.

Athletic’s dreams of winning a first European trophy on home turf appeared to go up in smoke after their fierce start to Thursday’s match was followed by a first-half implosion – with Casemiro’s opener compounded by Daniel Vivian seeing red for bringing down Rasmus Hojlund.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot and United’s nerveless skipper swiftly added a second before the break to give United a solid lead to defend back at Old Trafford.

Spurs stay on Euro track

Dominic Solanke (centre) was on target as Tottenham kept up their impressive European form (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham took a big step towards a place in the Europa League final after a dazzling first-half display earned them a 3-1 first leg win at home to Bodo/Glimt.

Brennan Johnson struck after only 38 seconds to appease an expectant home crowd before James Maddison fired a second for Ange Postecoglou’s men in the 34th minute.

Dominic Solanke added another from the penalty spot after 61 minutes as Spurs put their poor Premier League form to one side to produce another stirring display in Europe.

Bodo captain Saltnes reduced the deficit in the 83rd minute to give the Norwegians a bit of hope for the second leg.

Blues cruise in Sweden

Chelsea all but ensured they will play in the Conference League final on May 28 as Nicolas Jackson’s two goals helped them sweep past Djurgarden 4-1 in Stockholm.

The second leg at Stamford Bridge will be little more than a formality after another impressive European win.

Jadon Sancho put the Blues ahead in the 12th minute, with Noni Madueke doubling the lead just before half-time.

Substitute Jackson struck twice after coming on in the second half before the Swedish side hit a late consolation goal through Isak Alemayehu.

Forest’s Euro dreams stung by Bees

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo (right) saw his side slump to another league defeat (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest’s Champions League dream suffered a huge blow after they were beaten 2-0 by Brentford at the City Ground.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have looked a strong bet to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition after a brilliant season and they could have moved up to third in the table with a win.

But Forest faltered as goals from Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa inflicted a damaging defeat, which leaves them sixth following a third league loss in four and on the back of the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City.

FA update transgender women policy

The FA says transgender women will not be able to play in women’s football with effect from June 1 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Transgender women will no longer be able to play in women’s football from June 1, 2025, the Football Association has announced.

The FA said it had updated its policy in light of last month’s UK Supreme Court ruling regarding the Equality Act.

The Supreme Court ruled that Section 195 of the Act – which allows the lawful exclusion of athletes from gender-affected sports based on sex – was “plainly predicated on biological sex” rather than certificated sex.

A statement from the FA said “We understand that this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender by which they identify, and we are contacting the registered transgender women currently playing to explain the changes and how they can continue to stay involved in the game.”

The Scottish Football Association has also now updated its policy to reflect that only biological females can play in competitive female football from the start of the 2025-26 season.

What’s on today?

Friday’s Premier League action sees Manchester City host in-form Wolves looking to keep themselves in the mix for a top-four finish.

In Scotland, the William Hill Championship concludes with both leaders Falkirk and Livingston, who are level on points, looking to secure the title.

Ahead of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures, several managers will be holding press conferences.

Title winner Arne Slot is first up in the morning along with Eddie Howe and Andoni Iraola while Mikel Arteta and Oliver Glasner are both on a busy afternoon schedule.