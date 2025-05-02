Eric Dier to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Eric Dier will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after opting not to sign a new contract.

The 31-year-old joined the German giants, initially on loan, from Tottenham in January 2024 before signing a 12-month deal last summer.

However, he has struggled for regular game time under Vincent Kompany this season, making just 13 starts in the Bundesliga and three in the Champions League among 25 total appearances.

He has decided not to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena and will become a free agent.

Sporting director Christoph Freund said at a press conference on Friday: “We had discussions with Eric about a new contract.

“He told us that he doesn’t want to extend and will leave us.

“He’s a great guy. We had a great time together. Hopefully he crowns his time with us with his first title.”

Dier looks certain to leave Bayern with the first piece of silverware of his career, with Kompany’s men able to seal the Bundesliga title with a win over RB Leipzig this weekend.

His fellow former Spurs star Harry Kane, also set to end his trophy drought, will miss the game due to a one-match suspension.