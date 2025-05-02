England stars stutter with the bat in County Championship action

Joe Root’s County Championship summer got off to a stuttering start after he was dismissed for just one in Yorkshire’s clash with Warwickshire.

Root’s England team-mate Harry Brook was also making his first domestic appearance of the season, and he hit 33 in Yorkshire’s first-innings total of 205.

Ethan Bamber claimed five wickets for Warwickshire, who then closed on 161 for six from 43 overs in reply.

Zak Crawley did little to silence his England doubters by scoring only six against Middlesex at Lord’s.

The Kent batter, who retained his place in the 13-man squad to face Zimbabwe later this month, was dismissed in single figures for the fourth time this season as his side were routed for 129.

Middlesex eased past that total and lead by 29 with four wickets down.

Spinner Jack Leach took three for 35 as Somerset dismissed Essex for 206, with uncapped England call-up Jordan Cox registering 26.

The hosts lost Archie Vaughan without troubling the scorers as they closed on nine, 197 runs behind.

England opener Zak Crawley struggled with the bat once again for Kent (Nigel French/PA)

Graham Clark led Durham’s recovery from 82 for four just after lunch with an unbeaten 110 as they closed on 330 for five against Hampshire.

Australia batter Marcus Harris is now the leading County Championship run scorer this summer after an unbeaten 165 in Lancashire’s 342 for five against Gloucestershire.

Harry Conway took five for 68 on his county debut as Northamptonshire removed Leicestershire for 304 before chipping away six runs from the deficit without loss at stumps.

Colin Ingram will return in the morning 80 not out after Glamorgan reached 336 for six against Derbyshire.