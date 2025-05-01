Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson to race in London Diamond League this summer

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson is set to take part in July’s London Diamond League meet.

Last year the event at the London Stadium saw Hodgkinson set an 800 metres British record of one minute 54.61 seconds before she went on to claim gold at the Olympics in Paris.

The 23-year-old, who has been recovering from a hamstring tear sustained in February, said in a statement from British Athletics: “I remember after last year’s race thinking ‘can we do that all over again?’

Hodgkinson has been recovering from a hamstring tear (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It was such a dream to compete in the (London) Olympic stadium and I’m so excited to get back out there and see what I can do. For me, that race really set me up for what I did in Paris.

“I’m now an Olympic champion which is a pretty amazing thing to say out loud, but I still haven’t won world gold, so I have really big goals this summer.

“Having that crowd behind me in London, plus a bunch of super-quick ladies to race against, will be the best possible preparation as I build towards the World Championships in Tokyo.”

The London event takes place on July 19, while the World Championships start on September 13. Hodgkinson, a two-time world silver medallist, took Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020.