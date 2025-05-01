Nothing to separate Ronnie O’Sullivan and Zhao Xintong after opening session

Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and first-time semi-finalist Zhao Xintong shared the spoils in a gripping opening session at the Crucible, tying 4-4 as they fought for a spot in the World Snooker Championship final.

O’Sullivan’s pedigree and experience on the big stage did not deter Zhao, who took a 2-0 lead and then finished impressively with a break of 86 – the highest of the match to date – to leave things all square after the initial leg of their best-of-33 contest.

With moments to go in the afternoon’s play, Zhao broke a corner runner with a powerful shot to leave balls rolling around the carpet as he applied the finishing touches.

Zhao Xintong made a bright start to his first semi-final at the Crucible (Richard Sellers/PA)

Earlier O’Sullivan, who considered his previous 13-9 win over Si Jiahui a let-off, won three frames in a row and at one stage stopped his opponent registering a point for almost 34 minutes.

Zhao showed no sign of nerves on his first appearance at the theatre’s one-table set-up, settling quickly into his work as he picked up the first two frames with minimal fuss.

O’Sullivan potted the white off the initial break and was restricted to just a couple of reds as the Chinese player put together a decisive 60 to take first blood.

It was a similar story next up, with O’Sullivan opening the door with a missed black and Zhao cashing in with a 62 break.

O’Sullivan came to life at 2-0, producing his best shot yet when he brilliantly hid the blue and getting into the zone with a breezy 64.

By the time the mid-session interval arrived he had wrestled back the momentum, conjuring a fluid 73 to even the scores before jamming a black in the jaws with a century for the taking.

O’Sullivan’s roll continued after the restart as he got the better of a safety exchange then sealed the fifth, leaving Zhao over half-an-hour and two frames without scoring a point. When he snapped his barren streak he did enough to draw level once again.

Both players saved their best for last as they warmed to an engaging battle, O’Sullivan regaining the upper hand with a break of 82 before Zhao shot back with 86.